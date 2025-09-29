Electricity tariff likely to be raised in Pakistan

KARACHI: Electricity tariffs across Pakistan are expected to rise by Rs0.19 per unit under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition, which will be taken up by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in a public hearing today. The monthly adjustment will also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

According to the CPPA, a total of 14.22 billion units of electricity were generated in August, of which 13.715 billion units were supplied to distribution companies (Discos).

The cost of supplied power stood at Rs7.50 per unit, against a reference cost of Rs7.31 per unit.

If the requested increase is approved, consumers will face an additional financial burden of over Rs3 billion.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan filed a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) decision that allowed K-Electric (KE) to include unrecovered bills and electricity theft losses in its consumer tariff.

The regulatory body granted K-Electric permission to recover Rs74 billion worth of losses from electricity theft and unpaid bills, which is expected to increase costs for honest consumers.

MQM’s MPA, Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, speaking to the media, condemned K-Electric’s actions as “racketeering” and “hooliganism.” He described the NEPRA decision as an injustice and a form of collective punishment for Karachi’s residents.

Siddiqui expressed concern that honest consumers, who pay their bills regularly, would now be forced to bear the cost of electricity theft.