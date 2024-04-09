DISCOs get April 23 deadline to eliminate electricity theft

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, has issued instructions for immediate and stringent measures to combat the ongoing issue of electricity theft across Pakistan.

Emphasizing the critical need to eradicate this illegal practice, Minister Leghari has set a decisive deadline of April 23 to eliminate all forms of electricity theft from the country’s power grid.

In a letter minister Leghari has tasked all Discos’ chairmen and CEOs with mobilizing their resources effectively to put an end to electricity theft. Additionally, he has instructed Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, Subdivisional Officers, and relevant field staff to issue certificates certifying the absence of theft in their respective operational areas to ensure a robust verification process.

Any discrepancies or contradictory evidence will be met with swift legal and disciplinary actions against responsible departmental personnel.

Recognizing the need for stronger deterrents, Minister Leghari has directed amendments to existing laws to ensure severe penalties for employees found complicit in electricity theft. The government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent power distribution system. Minister Leghari has reiterated that performance evaluations will be conducted regularly to maintain a vigilant stance against any lapses or irregularities.