Electricity unit gets Rs1.38 more expensive for September

KARACHI: Giving a nod to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) plea for upward readjustment in the fuel prices, the federal power regulator has Friday approved making unit of power Rs1.38 costlier in September bills, ARY News reported.

The revision of unit prices is limited to Sep. bills alone and is carried out against the fuel adjustment for the month of July, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said.

Power regulatory NEPRA said the CPPA asked for a Rs1.47 per unit increase in electricity prices but it was only given Rs1.38.

The notification said the regulatory had held a fuel cost adjustment public hearing on Sep 1 as well.

Power supply company slapped Rs28m fine for 11 deaths from electrocution

Separately in its rulings earlier, NEPRA slapped a fine worth Rs28 million on Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) after holding it responsible for the deaths of 11 citizens from electrocution between July 2019 and November 2020.

