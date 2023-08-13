Electrocution cases: NEPRA schedules hearing against power companies

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scheduled a hearing against the power companies on August 17 following the electrocution incidents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NEPRA decided to conduct hearings of the fatal electrocution cases against different power companies on August 17.

The authority’s spokesperson said that it conducted an investigation into the fatal accidents in different areas under the administration of power firms.

It added that legal action was taken against different power companies. The authority confirmed that the negligence of the power distribution firms in prevention measures was found in the probe which could save precious lives.

The NEPRA spokesperson confirmed that the prevention measures by LESCO, PESCO, FESCO and TESCO were found insufficient to curb electrocution incidents.

The authority admitted that the power firms failed to adopt a mechanism to curb the electrocution incidents besides presenting a comprehensive plan in the prescribed period.

It added that unsafe structure of the power distribution firms was a major cause of electrocution deaths amid rains.