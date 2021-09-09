WATCH: Elephants save calf from drowning

Amazing scenes were witnessed when elephants managed to save a calf from drowning.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the baby elephant standing with an adult when it falls down a waterhole. The adults realized that the calf was in danger and swam all the way to push him off the water.

This is truly amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lwCAsgBRbW — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 7, 2021

The video, which has 56,000 views and counting, melted the hearts of social media users who expressed their compassion towards the elephants the comments.

How wonderful elephants are. Very caring & tender towards their own. It's certainly is a terrific post. 💯❤ — Jane Barton (@JaneBar94081391) September 8, 2021

look at the third elephant pacing behind the fencing. They are lovely animals 🐘 — Ronnie (@Einnorsirrom) September 8, 2021

I love this. Thank God the baby elephant was saved🙏🙏🙏 Elephants are beautiful inside and out, very compassionate, kind, and loving to one another💖 — debra byrne (@debrabyrne7) September 8, 2021

It is not the first time the animals have been saved by people and animals around them.

Earlier, two Indian train drivers were appreciated for saving an elephant from being hit by it.

The viral video saw the train slowing down before approaching the animal. It later went into the bushes. A Reuters report mentioned that a crane was used to pull an elephant from a well in India after a 12-hour struggle.

The animal had fallen into the well that was covered with bushes and did not have a fence or wall around it.

Elephants are known to be one of the toughest animals in the wildlife due to their massive size and their thick skin.

According to World Wildlife Fund, at least 20,000 African elephants are illegally killed for their tusks. A decade-long resurgence in demand for elephant ivory, particularly in parts of Asia, has resulted in a widespread poaching epidemic.