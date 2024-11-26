Pakistan: Elephant Madhubala will reunite with her family after 15 years of separation

KARACHI: Global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS transfers African elephant Madhubala from the inappropriate keeping conditions at Karachi Zoo to her brand-new tailor-made enclosure at Karachi Safari Park.

After more than 15 years of separation from her siblings Malika and Sonia, this day will go down as the reunion of the decade and an emotional rebirth in her moving life.

Ever since the tragic death of elephant Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo over one and a half years ago, African elephant Madhubala has suffered from loneliness, her only remaining companion being an old tire.

In a joint effort together with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), FOUR PAWS has been working tirelessly in the last months to secure Madhubala’s lifechanging relocation for a betterment of her physical and mental health and for a tiding turn in Pakistan’s commitments to animal welfare, as Madhubala marked Pakistan’s last elephant in zoo captivity.

“Madhubala’s rehoming into a species-appropriate enclosure is a gigantic step for more animal welfare in Pakistan and sends a strong signal to other countries around the world where elephants are still kept in private captivity for entertainment purposes,” says FOUR PAWS CEO and President Josef Pfabigan.

The moving day for Madhubala was thoroughly planned down to the smallest details in order to not leave any eventuality unnoticed. After a final briefing by experienced FOUR PAWS experts, and Madhubala voluntarily entering the crate, the team carried out the logistical mammoth task to lift her up in the air with a crane and position her safely on a truck.

As soon as the crate was secured, the convoy accompanied by police and FOUR PAWS expert team set off. The police forces facilitated the smooth journey of the convoy through the bustling streets of the 35-million-metropolis of Karachi.

“ First, Madhubala will stay in her own temporary enclosure to adapt to her new surroundings and to make first encounters, for now only audible and olfactory ones. Soon we will try to socialise the three sisters. And when the dawn rises tomorrow, a new era is heralded as these three sisters mark living examples that the time of zoo captivity of elephants in Pakistan is finally over,” says mission leader and FOUR PAWS veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil.

History of the Karachi elephants

The four African elephants, Madhubala, Noor Jehan, Sonia and Malika, came to Pakistan in 2009 after they were caught in the wild at a young age. Arriving in Karachi, they were separated, Madhubala and Noor Jehan were brought to Karachi Zoo, their sisters, Sonia and Malika, came to Karachi Safari Park.

In November 2021, the Sindh High Court in Pakistan asked FOUR PAWS to assess the wellbeing of the four elephants. They were all found in need of proper diet, enrichment, and medical treatment. Noor Jehan and Madhubala also needed dental surgery due to infections caused by broken tusks. Following the death of Noor Jehan, Madhubala was Pakistan’s last captive African elephant in a zoo.

Background

One mandatory criterion for the relocation of Madhubala to Karachi Safari Park was the improvement of the living conditions for all three elephants to international standards. FOUR PAWS provided recommendations and executed the effective implementation of the required improvements.

Going forward, an independent task force will monitor the continued maintenance and fulfillment of the elephants’ species-appropriate living conditions. The designated 5.2-acre sanctuary area within Karachi Safari Park underwent extensive improvements to prepare for the relocation of Madhubala. The elephant enclosures now have water elements for bathing, skin care and thermoregulation.

Additionally, enrichments such as hay nets, varying substrates like soil, sand, clay, and sawdust, are provided for Madhubala to dust bathe, as well as a place to hide novel items to encourage foraging. The area is secured by elephant-proof fencing.

