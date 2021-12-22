‘Elephants at Safari Park, Karachi zoo need immediate medical attention’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Wednesday that four African elephants at Safari Park and the zoo in Karachi immediately need medical attention as they suffer from food shortage and other health-related issues, ARY NEWS reported.

The disclosures have been made in a report submitted by a German Doctor Frank Cortez, who was part of a four-member medical board, before the high court bench.

He shared that after a medical examination of four African elephants at the Safari Park and zoo, it emerged that they suffer from food scarcity, and two of them had issues with their teeth.

“An immediate surgery is needed to pull out broken teeth or else it would endanger their lives,” the doctor said while also recommending a healthy diet for them to avoid obesity-related issues.

He further stressed routine medical checkups for the elephants in order to timely determine and address health issues faced by them.

The report further highlighted that the ultrasound of an elephant led to a disclosure that it was a female, against what is previously believed as a male.

Read More: KARACHI’S FOUR ELEPHANTS IN GOOD HEALTH, GERMAN DOCTOR INFORMS SHC

He shared in the report that initial treatment has been given to the animals including cutting their nails, a minor surgery of teeth, however, they are still in pain.

Responding to the report, the counsel representing the KMC said that they are providing the best possible facilities to the elephants and sought a copy of the report to address the medical needs highlighted in it.

The SHC bench directed to provide a copy of the report and adjourned the hearing until January 13.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!