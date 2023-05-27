Elevator brawl case: Girl seeks legal action against MPA’s son

KARACHI: The girl, who was assaulted inside the elevator of a high-rise apartment building at Karachi’s Do Darya, has sought legal action against the accused – Mohammad Imran, son of MPA Mohammad Aslam Abro, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the victim has filed an application with the police seeking legal action against Mohammad Imran – son of Sindh Assembly MPA Mohammad Aslam Abro.

Meanwhile, a local court in Karachi approved the judicial remand of the victim’s husband – who brandished a weapon following the violent brawl.

The court directed the police to present the accused – identified as Adnan – on June 5 and also sought challan of the case.

Earlier on May 26, the police said two women were brutally assaulted inside the elevator of a high-rise apartment building at Karachi’s Do Darya by Sindh Assembly MPA and his staff.

The police said the incident was caught on CCTV fixed in the lift in Do Darya’s residential building. The incident took place on May 5, and footage has been released now.

On May 18, police registered a case of the incident and arrested a name named Adnan Rana, husband of the woman.

The case was registered on the complaint of MPA Aslam Abro’s cook, who can be seen torturing the females in the CCTV footage.

The video footage shows the women inside the elevator preventing other individuals from entering, which leads to a heated argument and then a scuffle. Shockingly, the video also captures a man involved in the scuffle trying to strangle one of the women before the building’s security guards intervene to defuse the situation.

Following the violent brawl, the victim’s husband emerged brandishing a weapon, and another video captured the scene which had gone viral on social media earlier.