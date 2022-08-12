Eleven die after consuming toxic liquor in Alipur

ALI PUR: The death toll in the Alipur toxic liquor incident has reached 1, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting rescue sources.

Several people fell unconscious after drinking poisonous liquor in Muzaffargarh’s Alipurarea. The faint people were rushed to the Nishtar hospital, where a number of people lost their lives and the death toll currently stands at 11.

The regional police officer (RPO) DG Khan, took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest the bootleggers.

The police said they had arrested the alleged supplier, Sanwal. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem examinations and further legal process.

In January, at least 17 people lost their lives after drinking toxic liquor in Tando Allahyar and Tando Jam districts of Hyderabad division.

According to reports, at least 12 people reportedly died in the rural parts of Tandojam town of Hyderabad and five in Tando Allahyar.

