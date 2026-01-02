Eleven firms blacklisted from Kuwait government tenders

KUWAIT CITY: By the end of 2025, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) had permanently or temporarily barred a total of 11 companies from participating in public tenders and removed them from the official register.

The companies operate in various sectors, including engineering, contracting, general trading, and food supplies.

The penalties were imposed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, specifically Chapter Four, Article 85 and its three clauses.

This enforcement reflects the principle of accountability in the government tendering and awarding process, which is essential to supporting national development and ensuring transparency.

The penalties stipulated under Article 85 vary in severity and include issuing warnings, downgrading company classifications, temporary suspension from participation for up to five years, removal from the register, or permanent exclusion from government tenders.

Furthermore, any company that fails to execute a contract or executes it improperly is barred from participating in subsequent tenders until the disputed contract is resolved.

It is important to note that these penalties do not affect the contractual rights of the contracting entity.

Before any penalty is imposed, the contractor, supplier, or service provider is summoned by registered letter, based on a decision issued by CAPT or upon a request from the contracting entity.