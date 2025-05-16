Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus surprise fans

May 16, 2025 – In a pairing that has left fans reeling, Austin Powers star Elizabeth Hurley, 59, and country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, have confirmed their romance, turning heads with their unexpected love story. From a chance meeting on a movie set to cozy Tennessee weekends, the duo’s relationship has quickly become Hollywood’s most talked-about topic.

The romance first came to light on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, when Hurley and Cyrus shared a joint Instagram post featuring Cyrus, donning green bunny ears, planting a kiss on Hurley’s cheek as they leaned against a rustic fence in a Tennessee field. Captioned simply “Happy Easter ♥️,” the photo sent shockwaves through social media, with fans like @PopBase exclaiming, “Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly reveal they’re dating!”. Comments ranged from playful disbelief—“Who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?”—to outright surprise, with Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert writing, “wait…what?”.

The couple’s chemistry traces back to 2022, when they met on the set of the holiday film Christmas in Paradise, filmed in Nevis. “We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry,” Cyrus recalled on The Ty Bentli Show. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot”. Hurley, a longtime fan of Cyrus from watching Hannah Montana with her son Damian, had gushed in 2022, “I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus”.

Their connection deepened in 2024, after Cyrus’s tumultuous divorce from singer Firerose, finalized in August 2024, just seven months after their marriage. During this “really hard time,” Hurley reached out with a supportive text: “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner”. Cyrus, not recognizing the number, texted back, “Who is this?” to which Hurley replied, “Elizabeth Hurley.” He later described her as a “great human being,” likening her compassion to Johnny Cash’s support during his own low moments.

Since going public, the couple has been inseparable. Hurley spent weeks in Tennessee, embracing the “low-key, nature-loving lifestyle” at Cyrus’s Nashville farm. Photos shared on April 27 showed them cuddling on a ranch and riding an ATV, captioned “Tennessee weekend ❤️”. A source told PEOPLE, “Liz’s glam, but fits in perfectly in Tennessee too. They are very different, but give off a great vibe together”. Cyrus echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy”.

At the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 2025 Hot Pink Party in New York on May 13, Hurley opened up to Daily Mail, calling Cyrus “a lovely man” and saying, “We make each other very happy.” She highlighted their shared love for country music, nature, and their children, noting, “I have to go back to England tomorrow, but Billy will come to England soon”. Hurley’s son Damian, 23, has embraced the relationship, leaving heart emojis on their posts, while Cyrus raved, “I love [Damian] a lot”.

Despite the joy, some skepticism lingers. Fans on X have posted red flag emojis, referencing Cyrus’s messy split from Firerose, with one user warning, “You better run girl”. Others question if Hurley’s friends, including Elton John, approve, given Cyrus’s recent controversies, like his panned performance at Trump’s inauguration. Still, sources insist the pair “bonded over life experiences,” with Hurley’s compassion complementing Cyrus’s resilience.

As Hurley and Cyrus plan future visits, with rumors of a Paris getaway circulating, their romance continues to captivate. “We’re very happy together,” Hurley told Fox News, proving this unlikely duo might just be Hollywood’s next great love story.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

References: