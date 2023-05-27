28.9 C
Elizabeth Olsen criticizes Marvel Cinematic Universe contract

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen hit out at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for their restrictive contracts. 

Elizabeth Olsen made her MCU debut as the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the film ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘. The actor claimed to have lost many offers because of her deal with the franchise in podcast.

The sister of celebrity twins Mary and Ashley Olsen, disapproving of the MCU policy, said the franchise should sign actors for just a film.

 

Elizabeth Olsen said it would help actors think if they like playing their characters and get more creative control.

After ‘The Winter Soldier‘, she appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘, ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

She played the character in web shows ‘WandaVision‘, ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled‘ and ‘What If…?‘.

She said she got frustrated as she could not work in ‘The Lobster’ film because of it.  

“I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being,” she said before adding, “And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

The 34-year-old said is currently seen in the web show ‘Love & Death‘. It is the biography of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her lover Betty Gore. 

