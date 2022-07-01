Elizabeth Olsen has not watched Doctor Strange for this strange reason

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen admitted she did not watch her film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because she was distracted.

Elizabeth Olsen, who played antagonist Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Studios project Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, said she could not pay attention to the film as the watermarked copy showed her name and time on the screen.

“The [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies],” the WandaVision said in The Tonight Show. “I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it.

“And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIZABETH OLSEN (@elizabetholsendaily)

In a different interview, Elizabeth Olsen said she would love to work on reported spinoff Marvel shows on WandaVision’s antagonist Agatha Harkness and Scarlet Witch.

“I would love to be a part of both of those,” Olsen said on The View. “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future…Keep spreading rumours and maybe they’ll hire me again.”

Comments