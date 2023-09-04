Elizabeth Olsen tired of being famous as ‘Scarlett Witch’

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen – whose career rose to new heights with her live-action portrayal of Marvel Comics character Wanda Maximoff, also known as ‘Scarlett Witch’ – said she is getting tired of being famous as the anti-hero.

Elizabeth Olsen, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘, said she is focused on work outside the Marvel franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @scarletwitchofficial

“I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel,” she said. “I don’t want… It’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need.

“I just need more, other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

In a previous interview, the sister of celebrity twins Mary Kate and Ashley had hit out at the Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen hit out at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for restrictive nature of their contracts. She blamed the franchise for losing many offers because of her deal with them.

Elizabeth Olsen said it would have been better if its stars are given more creative control.

After ‘The Winter Soldier‘, she appeared in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘, ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabeth.olesn)

Her character had a spinoff show ‘WandaVision.’

Her work outside the superhero franchise is in ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Godzilla,’ ‘I Saw the Light,’ ‘Ingrid Goes West,’ and ‘Kodachrome.’