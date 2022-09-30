Elizabeth Olsen opens up on ‘House of the Dragon’ casting rumours

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen addressed the rumours of her working in Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Earlier, the reports of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star appearing in future episodes were making rounds.

Elizabeth Olsen said she was unaware of how such rumours are spread.

“I don’t know how things, like rumours like that, get started,” she said. “And then people think they’re legitimate.”

Elizabeth Olsen said it is fun to dream cast but was weird when the announcement about her working in the show made rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth Olsen had auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the live adaptation of the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.

The role went to Britain actor Emilia Clarke.

The celebrity said it was a horrible experience for her.

“Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” she said. “I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script.”

She added: “I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback.”

