WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen picks afterlife husband in ‘Eternity’ trailer

A24 on Tuesday shared the trailer for ‘Eternity,’ a romantic comedy starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Directed by David Freyne, the film will premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival and be released in theatres in November.

The ‘Eternity’ trailer opens with Larry (Miles Teller) waking up in a train as a child tells him, “Guess you weren’t expecting this!”

Larry soon finds out that he has died and has a week to decide where and with whom he will spend eternity. He then reunites with his wife, Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

As the couple begins to navigate their afterlife, Joan’s husband, Callum Turner, who died many years ago, also makes an entry at the scene.

Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) then must choose between the two husbands she shared her life with at different times.

“A lot has happened in a week. You died. I died. I’ve just been reunited with both of my dead husbands, and I have to pick where to spend eternity,” the ‘Eternity’ trailer shows Olsen telling Miles Teller.

On the work front, Elizabeth Olsen recently starred in ‘The Assessment’ and ‘His Three Daughters,’ while Teller led the Apple TV+ movie ‘The Gorge’ and is also playing a role in the Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael.’

The Marvel star, earlier this year, had dropped hints about ‘Eternity,’ saying, “It’s real fun. It’s a callback to Billy Wilder films. I think it’s gonna be a special romantic comedy that we’re all really proud of. I’m excited for it to come out this year.”