Harry Styles’s mystery woman identified

Former ‘One Direction’ member Harry Styles’s mystery woman has been identified as British producer Ella Kenny.

The musician took the internet by storm after he was spotted with a mystery woman at the Glastonbury festival.

According to UK media outlets, the former ‘One Direction’ member was seen kissing a woman during his appearance at the festival.

Local media outlets have now identified the woman as British producer Ella Kenny, who has worked with several musicians, including Anne-Marie.

While reports claimed that Harry Styles and Ella Kenny knew each other prior to the festival, it remains a secret if they are a couple.

According to reports, the music producer lives in north London, where the former ‘One Direction’ member is also said to be based.

Soon after their outing began gaining traction, Daily Mail quoted a source as saying the pair had a good time together and nothing more.

“Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dancefloor. They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

Harry Styles’s outing with Ella Kenny came a year after his breakup with actress Taylor Russell in May 2024.

Since his ‘Love on Tour’ music tour in 2023, the singer has taken a break from singing and has been travelling around the world.

His previous public appearance was in the crowd in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican during the election of Pope Leo XIV.