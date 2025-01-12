Elon Musk, China on KP govt’s radar for resolving internet crisis

PESHAWAR: Shafqat Iqbal, Special Assistant for Science and Technology to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, announced plans to seek help from Elon Musk and China to address the region’s growing internet connectivity issues, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Iqbal highlighted the critical state of internet speed in the province. “If Maryam Nawaz can bypass federal authorities and visit China, why can’t we take similar steps?” he remarked.

Iqbal criticized the federal government’s handling of the internet crisis, expressing disbelief at the explanation offered by the federal minister, who attributed slow internet speeds to increased user load.

He added, “We have repeatedly written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), urging them to address the internet issues in IT departments, but the problem has not been taken seriously.”

Iqbal’s proactive approach aims to bring innovative solutions by collaborating with international technology leaders, reflecting his determination to resolve the persistent connectivity challenges faced by internet users in the region.

Read More: Elon Musk awaits Pakistan’s approval for Starlink launch

Earlier, the SPACEX chief Elon Musk stated that he is awaiting approval from Pakistan government regarding the launch of Starlink in the country.

As per details, a conversation took place on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) between Pakistani social media user Sanam Jamali and Elon Musk, regarding the launch of Starlink in Pakistan.

As per details, Sanam requested Musk to introduce Starlink in Pakistan, stating that it could pave the way for a better future, providing internet connectivity and opportunities for citizens to move forward.

Musk responded, stating that he is awaiting approval from the Pakistani government to launch Starlink in the country. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, provides internet services through a vast network of satellites.

Later, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that talks between the government and Starlink are underway regarding the issuance of a license for satellite services.

According to PTA, the process is currently in its initial stages, as per Starlink’s request.