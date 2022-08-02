Elon Musk’s father is ‘not proud’ of billionaire son

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, said that he is not proud of his elder son, but brother, Kimbal.

During a recent radio show outing, the elder Musk got candid about his family and the children – Elon, Kimbal and Tosca – while he also revealed his favourite kid out of three.

In response to the question about his ‘genius offspring’ – in particular SpaceX and Tesla chief – and him being a ‘proud’ dad, the 76-year-old replied, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Furthermore, Errol also noted that though all of them have ‘seen a lot of things’, and have ‘done a lot of things together’, the tech billionaire has really ‘surpassed the mark’.

The daddy Musk in the conversation also revealed that his eldest son is ‘frustrated’ with his current progress and feels like he is running five years behind the schedule in his career graph. He stated, “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”

Moreover, Musk also named his younger son Kimbal (also a billionaire and a chef/restaurateur by profession) as his favourite child and termed him his ‘pride and joy’.

In addition to his surprising revelations, the elder Musk also took a dig at the tech billionaire’s physical appearance in reference to his viral pictures from a recent Greece vacation. “Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly,” said the interviewee adding that he had suggested Elon take diet pills as well.

Errol Musk also divulged in the 20-minute appearance that his luxury fleet of cars does not have a Tesla in it.

