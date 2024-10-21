Elon Musk pays daily $1 million at Trump support rally

Billionaire Elon Musk has promised to give away $1 million each day until November’s election to someone who signs his online petition, with the first prize awarded at an event supporting Republican Donald Trump.

Musk gave a $1 million check to an attendee of his America PACevent in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, aimed at rallying supporters behind presidential candidate Trump. The winner was a man named John Dreher, according to event staff.

The money is the latest example of Musk using his extraordinary wealth to influence the tightly-contested presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk started America PAC, a political action organization he founded in support of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The billionaire has donated almost $75 million to his political organization America PAC, set up to help Trump back into office, and has promised residents in swing states $47 for each registered voter who signs his petition.

Trump has made a point of praising the 53-year-old during multiple campaign events this week, after tapping the tycoon to run a committee tasked with slashing government bureaucracy and waste if the Republican nominee wins the election.

Trump has largely handed off his grassroots “get-out-the-vote” push to Musk’s America PAC in Pennsylvania and the other swing states expected to determine the election.

Rolling Stone reported this week that Republicans have voiced fears that the organization is making a mess of the job, with a relatively small presence on the ground despite its massive spending.