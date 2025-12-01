Elon Musk predicts AI will dominate media content by 2026

Elon Musk recently shared his vision for the future of media and entertainment during a nearly two-hour interview on Nikhil Kamath’s YouTube channel, titled “Elon Musk: A Different Conversation w/ Nikhil Kamath.”

The wide-ranging conversation covered topics such as work, consciousness, family, and money. When the topic turned to content creation, Musk predicted that the generation of media, movies, and podcasts would become “overwhelmingly AI-generated.”

Musk gave a specific timeline, indicating that by 2026, over 90% of new digital content will be AI-generated. He argued that xAI’s upcoming Grok-3 model will be capable of creating full-length films from simple text prompts, competing directly with Hollywood studios.

However, he acknowledged that current AI tools still struggle with maintaining narrative consistency across longer content.

He specifically pointed to real-time video generation and video games as crucial areas where artificial intelligence will be most influential.

Musk lauded the capabilities of AI tools developed by his company, xAI, and others, saying that they can convincingly imitate human experiences, capturing even deep subtleties.

Kamath commented that live events are making a comeback, with audiences increasingly pursuing real human interaction.

Elon Musk suggested that as digital media proliferates and becomes almost free, live events will become increasingly rare and valuable. Consequently, he also noted that live experiences could represent a strong investment opportunity, anticipating that their value will grow over time.

Industry experts have pushed back sharply on Musk’s predictions. The Directors Guild of America cautioned that AI-generated content could activate “widespread unemployment” across 600,000 U.S. creative jobs, while copyright lawyers note that training AI on existing films remains legally dubious.

Additionally, major streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney have remarked they will not accept AI-generated content without human creative oversight, citing quality and authenticity concerns.