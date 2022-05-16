Snoop Dogg has a plan for Twitter; Elon Musk reacts!

U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg and Tesla Chief Elon Musk engaged in an unmissable ‘Twitter’ conversation.

As the tech magnate puts hold on the $44 bn deal to acquire the social platform ‘Twitter’, the company has a new potential buyer waiting in the queue. Turning to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Friday, rap star Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to purchase the platform, before suggesting the names for the new ‘Board of Directors’.

“May have 2 buy Twitter now,” he wrote in the first tweet of the thread ‘#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter’, further listing “Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC” as the directors.

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Snoop further announced ‘free internet on airplanes’ and ‘a blue checkmark’ for everyone including the ‘bots having 10 letters’ on their name, as part of his Twitter prototype.

Apart from the thousands of social users, his plan prompted a reaction from Space X CEO, who dropped a couple of fire emojis on the thread as his response.

You bring the fire I’ll bring the smoke!! 🔥💨 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 15, 2022

In his response, Snoop asked Elon to ‘bring the fire’ while he offered to ‘bring the smoke’ to the deal.

The two earlier indulged in a conversation about NFTs as well. After making headlines with his Twitter deal, Musk without any reference tweeted, “I dunno … seems kinda fungible.” Quoting which, Dogg wrote, “Ay Elon Musk let’s take our Apes 2 the moon. Higher n higher.”

Ay @elonmusk Let’s take our Apes 2 the moon. Higher n higher. LFG!!! 🚀🚀🚀🐶 https://t.co/o0W0uLb3Kb — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Musk earlier this month announced that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was ‘temporarily on hold’ while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

Comments