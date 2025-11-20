Elon Musk says work will become "optional", money "irrelevant" within 20 years

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk has said that work and money will lose worth within 20 years as humanoid robots will reshape the global economy.

This he said during a special session at the Saudi Investment Forum. The session was also attended by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha.

Elon Musk said that humanoid robots would be the “biggest invention” of the next era, adding that their expected capabilities will redefine the labor market and unlock unprecedented opportunities across industrial and service sectors.

He explained that these robots will not merely represent technological advancement, but will also serve as a major tool for reducing global poverty by transforming productivity and enhancing economic efficiency.

According to Musk, the world is advancing toward a technological revolution in which the demand for digital infrastructure and smart solutions will double.

Musk noted that with rapid advancements in AI and humanoid robotics, the world is heading toward a fundamental shift in the concepts of work and money over the next two decades.

He said that within 10 to 20 years, work will no longer be a necessity for humans but rather an optional activity, similar to exercising or engaging in personal hobbies.

He added that intelligent robots will be capable of performing most production and service-related tasks with greater efficiency and lower cost, which will significantly reduce the traditional importance of money.

Musk warned that as global economies transform and automated productivity rises, the value and role of currencies may diminish considerably.

Elon Musk also revealed preparations for a major technological initiative in partnership with NVIDIA and Humane, highlighting that Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player in the race to develop AI infrastructure—making it a prime destination for future projects with global impact.