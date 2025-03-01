Elon Musk welcomes 14th child

Tech billionaire, and Tesla and SpaceX chief, Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child, fourth with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, she announced on X.

Amidst the reports that his ex, author Ashley St. Clair gave birth to his 13th child last year, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, 53, has become a father for the 14th time, said Shivon Zilis, 39, in an announcement post on her X handle.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” she wrote on the social platform on Friday.

The Neuralink executive described the newborn son as ‘built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold’ and added, “Love him so much.”

Reacting to Zilis’ announcement post of his fourth son, Musk simply dropped a heart emoji.

Notably, Musk is a father to a total of 14 children.

He shared six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19. Their firstborn Nevada Alexander tragically passed away at 10 weeks.

Musk also has three children with Canadian musician Grimes, Æ A-XII, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

Author Ashley St. Clair recently claimed that the Tesla CEO is the father of her five-month-old.

Additionally, besides the newborn son, Zilis is also a mother to three elder children with Musk, twins Strider and Azure, 2, and Arcadia, 1.