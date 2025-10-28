Elon Musk’s Grokipedia is live after it briefly crashed out

Elon Musk’s X launched Grokipedia, the encyclopedia powered by XAI’s assistant Grok, which went online on Monday before it promptly crashed. The website is live again and contains over 885,000 articles, according to a counter on its homepage.

Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Wikipedia and has characterized his xAI project as a “necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” Musk and his supporters have consistently alleged bias in Wikipedia, a claim that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has dismissed as “factually incorrect.”

Last week, Musk said that Grokipedia’s launch had been delayed for more work to eliminate propaganda. Some of its articles are notably similar to their entries in Wikipedia, though Grokipedia doesn’t contain in-line links to sources in the same format.

A small disclaimer accompanies such entries, stating that “the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.”

However, in other cases, social media users have noted instances where Musk’s perspective is evident in the “AI-powered encyclopedia.” For example, Bluesky user Jeremy Cohen captured an excerpt from the “university” entry that reflects this bias.

And here’s a screenshot of Grokipedia’s entry for Musk, which was captured by Bleusky user Miles Lee.

X didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.