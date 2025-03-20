ATC orders to confiscate PTI leaders’ properties

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Eman Tahir and Qazi Akbar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court issued a confiscation order after the two leaders failed to appear before the court, prompting the judge to issue their arrest warrants.

The ATC has directed the authorities to seize the movable and immovable properties of the absconding PTI leaders. Five cases have been registered against both the PTI leader over their alleged involvement in violent protests on November 26.

The Attock police had earlier submitted a report to the court stating that the accused were at large.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Eman Tahir, was arrested from outside Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The PTI leader – who had been in hiding since the May 9 events – had arrived at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to obtain transit bail.

The court granted Eman Tahir bail and ordered her to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000. However, as soon as she exited the court, she was arrested by the Peshawar police.

She is the daughter of Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, a former PTI member of national assembly (MNA) from Attock.

Earlier on December 13, PTI founder Imran Khan had been named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26.

According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.