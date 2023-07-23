Emergency declared as 9 die in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed while seven others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the last 48 hours due to heavy rainfall while an emergency was declared in different parts of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a report issued by KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), nine people had died over the last 24 hours, including two in Swat, two in Battagram, four in Mansehra and one in Buner.

The report further said that seven people had been injured, including three in Swat, three in Battagram and one in Mansehra. The PDMA said nine houses had been fully damaged while 67 were partially damaged.

The KP Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions were on alert, a spokesman Relief Department said.

A detailed assessment of the damage would be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, he said, adding affected people in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places.

Separately, a notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said that the deputy commissioners of both districts had requested for an “emergency” to be declared in order to enable them to “launch immediate rescue and relief activities”.

In this regard, the provincial government declared a rain emergency in Lower and Upper Chitral, adding that it would remain in place till August 15 “for provision of relief and restoration of damaged communication network and water supply”.

CM KP calls for urgent relief measures

In a statement, Caretaker KP Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan issued strict directives to the relief department and district administrations to remain on high alert and provide relief to people of the area hit by torrential rains and flash floods.

The chief minister also directed relevant officials to ensure immediate assistance to those affected by the heavy downpours.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be promptly launched to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population as the situation demands urgent attention.

People in the distress should be provided immediate relief and support. We must take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and well being, he said.