Emerging Asia Cup: Maaz stars as Shaheens thrash Oman

Pakistan Shaheens on the back of an all-round performance by Maaz Sadaqat, made a dominant start to their Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 campaign with a comprehensive 40-run victory over Oman at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Left-handed opening batter Maaz anchored the Shaheens’ innings with a scintillating 96 not out off 54 balls, laced with five fours and nine sixes. He dominated the Oman bowlers throughout, holding the innings together after the early dismissal of Mohammad Naeem.

Yasir Khan (26, 26b, 3x4s, 1×6) provided support before captain Muhammad Irfan Khan accelerated the scoring with a brisk 44 off 21 balls, hitting five sixes. In the death overs, Saad Masood’s unbeaten 19 off six balls helped Shaheens post 220 for four in their allotted 20 overs.

For Oman, four bowlers claimed a wicket apiece, with Muzahir Raza returning the most economical figures of one for 27.

Chasing a daunting 221 for victory, Oman’s innings never got going despite a fighting half-century from Zikria Islam, who came in at number seven and struck 57 off 28 balls. Muzahir also scored an unbeaten 46 off 24 balls, which included four fours and four sixes.

For Shaheens, fast bowler Ubaid Shah impressed with figures of three for 29, while Maaz continued his all-round brilliance by taking two for 14. Right-arm leg-spinner Saad also chipped in with two for 27 as Oman finished on 180 for nine.

With this convincing win, Pakistan Shaheens have opened their Group ‘B’ campaign on a strong note ahead of their forthcoming fixtures against India ‘A’ on 16 November and UAE on 18 November at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Oman by 40 runs at West End Park International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan 220-4, 20 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 96 not out, Muhammad Irfan Khan 44, Yasir Khan 26)

Oman 180-9, 20 overs (Zikria Islam 57, Muzahir Raza 46 not out, Hammad Mirza 34; Ubaid Shah 3-29, Maaz Sadaqat 2-14, Saad Masood 2-27)

Player of the match – Maaz Sadaqat (Pakistan Shaheens)