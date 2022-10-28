Emilia Clarke to play Abigal Brand in ‘Secret Invasion’: report

Hollywood and ‘Game of Thrones‘ actor Emilia Clarke is reportedly playing Abigail Brand in upcoming Marvel Studios show ‘Secret Invasion‘.

Disney has seemingly confirmed the Game of Thrones star’s role as Abigail Brand as a GIF of character from ‘Secret Invasion‘ was uploaded at the picture format’s search engine.

“It’s The Beginning Abigail Brand,” its title read. Moreover, the GIF of the shows characters Nick Fury, Maria Hill, James Rhodes, Gravik, and Sonya Falsworth’s Secret are there too.

Earlier, a series of videos of Emilia Clarke – who would make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the show – from the project’s sets had surfaced on social media platforms earlier.

SPOILER ! Emilia Clarke filming Secret Invasion. pic.twitter.com/1yAoYNKU6v — Undeuxtrois (@_peace_for_life) March 6, 2022

Emilia Clarke’s character looking behind to see if she’s being followed 👀 (https://t.co/nDPkxmotQP) pic.twitter.com/ZbKhfevOM8 — Secret Invasion News (@sinvasionnews) January 24, 2022

Moreover, it was being speculated Emilia Clarke would be playing G’iah or Gloria Warner were making rounds. There were some who thought she would play Jessica Drew/ Spider-Woman.

Earlier, her first look from the upcoming show was unveiled in the trailer.

Her Clarke’s hair was messy and brown-coloured. She wore a black leather jacket and kohl-lidded eyes in the action sequences.

Disney and Marvel are yet to confirm her role but the GIFs has fans convinced that she would play Abigail Brand in the show.

Moreover, many Marvel Comics characters making their live-action debuts with Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir being some of them.

