web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Emily Blunt debuts shocking transformation at ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

British actor Emily Blunt debuted a shocking hair makeover as she returned to the sets for the much-buzzed sequel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ – News and Updates

After Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, and art director Nigel Kipling, aka Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, as well as Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), the former’s ex-assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), has joined the OG cast on the sets of hotly anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel in New York, with the most dramatic new hair – platinum blonde.

Seems like Emily will be officially over her red-head era in the sequel and will no longer be seen in the character’s signature ginger hair after a point, as she was spotted shooting for the comedy drama in an all-new look, comprising a black and maroon sweater, paired with a silver tie and a black skirt. She topped the high-fashion attire with a chic blonde mane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Notably, Blunt, along with Hathaway, Tucci and Streep, joins Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh in the sequel.

Also Read: Emily Blunt gets honest about lifelong struggle with speech disorder

David Frankel helms the direction of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.