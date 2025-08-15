Emily Blunt debuts shocking transformation at ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

British actor Emily Blunt debuted a shocking hair makeover as she returned to the sets for the much-buzzed sequel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ – News and Updates

After Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, and art director Nigel Kipling, aka Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, as well as Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), the former’s ex-assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), has joined the OG cast on the sets of hotly anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel in New York, with the most dramatic new hair – platinum blonde.

Seems like Emily will be officially over her red-head era in the sequel and will no longer be seen in the character’s signature ginger hair after a point, as she was spotted shooting for the comedy drama in an all-new look, comprising a black and maroon sweater, paired with a silver tie and a black skirt. She topped the high-fashion attire with a chic blonde mane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Notably, Blunt, along with Hathaway, Tucci and Streep, joins Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh in the sequel.

Also Read: Emily Blunt gets honest about lifelong struggle with speech disorder

David Frankel helms the direction of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.