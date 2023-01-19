Review: Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3

Somewhere in the city of Paris, a slew of crisis unfold between two firms. The employees of the top level glitzy marketing firm Savoir leave the organization as an act of revolt because they feel unease an at conflict with their new recently acquired American partner.

These people would later lead onto making a firm of their own. They are the friends and colleagues of Emily Cooper and have left her hanging under the dilemma of uncertainty. And that is how Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3 commences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

When the first season came. I watched it as being a professional in the marketing and advertisement industry myself. For some reason, the character of Lilly Collins resonated with me as I had skimmed through a number of online articles when the show had debuted.

I felt like this was something a marketing professional would genuinely savor in binge watching. I was utterly wrong. But it seemed neither bad, just not the marketing related type.

The new season is equally dramatic and glamorous, not to mention, artificial. Viewers get to see Emily Cooper’s escapades in the city of lights and even beyond in other cities of Paris. We get to see her mingling with more big wigs of the French industry.

We get to see her love for Paris grow strong and resolute. A times comes when Emily decides that she wants to remain in Paris and leave her top boss Madeline for good.

We also get to see Emily Cooper dabble between Sylvie and the Madeline as she struggles who to side with during the time of revolt.

Gabriel’s restaurants thrive like nothing ever before seen. He starts getting celebrity visits and an unimaginable crowds of French cuisine aficionados.

But deep within the hustle and bustle, and in all this happening, the love between Emily and Gabriel still lingers as the two struggle with their new relationship as friends.

The new season carries pretty much the same pace. The drama once again succeeds in making Paris the dreamiest place of all. People sometimes do seem like living in the city of dreams and fairytales. Everyone’s rich enough to afford the most ravishing set of clothes one could imagine.

Paris boasts as the fashion capital of the world. And people take their time off from work really seriously. I got to know it’s literally an offensive crime to call an employee on a weekend.

But you see, there’s a major downside to this whole perfect seeming adventure. Paris isn’t that luxurious, and the life in a marketing agency isn’t as ideal and perfect as shown in the latest season too.

We get to see Emily being the luckiest person in Paris as she closes massive deals and turns what appears to be the greatest tragedy into lucrative opportunities. She does so without breaking a sweat and while keeping her cool and fashion intact. Like how can this even be possible?

Plus, Emily butchers her French like nonstop in the show. It’s not me, its many people (from the French background of course) complaining her abrupt command over the language of romance and love. Robin Bahr writes in Holly Reporter:

“If Collins, the weakest of the main cast, ever does receive an award for this show, it would not be for her dramatic delivery but for how expertly she butchers her French pronunciation to emphasize Emily’s lack of sophistication”

Once again I have forced to dwell into this fake world of Emily in Paris. And it’s not only me. The internet is flooded with memes and content targeting the drama through different lenses.

But I realize. This very nature of the drama makes it seductive as it can be. You may disagree with whatever is shown in it. But you definitely can’t argue that it’s not addictive to come back to it every time you feel the need to binge watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

When we talk about character development in the latest season, we talk about literally nothing because there isn’t any sort of progress noted in the show. That’s right.

Lilly Collins sports the same old ambitious fashionista with pretty much the same old outlook of the world.

And she’s not the only character. The Entire cast including Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Kate Walsh and others seem to display zero change. They al the same old folks with the same old behavior and tantrums that we witnesses in the previous season.

Darren Starr, the producer and the writer of the show is all ecstatic when he was approached by a number of publications to offer his viewpoint. The writer says that this season is about reasons and the consequences.

Darren Star is well known for crafting witty and highly dramatic drama shows. He’s kind of like the Karan Johar of Hollywood. Or one of the Karan Johar’s since the western media fraternity consists of so many with the same nature of producing highly dramatized movies or shows.

The hard work for the team paid off the show got its first Emmy nomination. Emily in Paris overall has made the headlines and people just can’t seem to ignore it. Neither have I and neither should you, especially if drama and foreign European life is your cup of thing.

Comments