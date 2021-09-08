‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins ties the knot with director Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins had a dreamy start to September in the form of her fairytale wedding to director Charlie McDowell at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, on Sept. 4.

Lily Collins confirmed her marriage to McDowell in a heartwarming Instagram post late on Tuesday with stunning shots from her big day. “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever,” she penned, addressing her now-husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The gorgeous bride wore custom Ralph Lauren and made for a vision straight out of a dream next to her groom who chose a classic tux for the special occasion.

In a separate post, Lily Collins termed her wedding a “fairytale” that is now her forever reality. “I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start,” she gushed.

McDowell was equally loved up in his own announcement on Instagram. “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie McDowell (@charliemcdowell)

The couple’s famous parents were also in attendance – Lily Collins is the daughter of Grammy-winning musician Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman while McDowell’s mother is the Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell.

Collins and McDowell announced their engagement last September after being together since 2019.