‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo hints at departure from Netflix show

Actor Lucas Bravo who plays Gabriel in the Netflix show “Emily in Paris” led by Hollywood star Lily Collins, has expressed his frustration with his character’s plotline.

In a recent interview, the actor reflected on his character’s arc throughout the show while revealing that he was really thinking about his future on the Netflix series.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” said Bravo.

“I’ve never been so far away from him. In season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” he added.

According to Lucas Bravo, he tried bringing some flare to the beloved character in ‘Emily in Paris,’ however, he was limited by the script.

“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4,” he said.

Created by Darren Star, the Netflix show sees Hollywood star Lily Collins’ Emily as a Chicagoan hired by a French marketing firm to move overseas and provide an American perspective.

Season four of ‘Emily in Paris’ showed Gabriel deciding that he wanted to be with Emily, however, she moved to Rome and found a new love interest.