‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo upsets Netflix show’s cast

The cast members of the hit Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris,’ led by actor Lily Collins, are reportedly upset with their costar Lucas Bravo over his recent comments about the series’ writing.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Last month, the actor discussed his character’s arc throughout the show while revealing that he was thinking about his future on the Netflix series.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” said Bravo.

Lucas Bravo also revealed that he tried to bring some flare to the beloved character in ‘Emily in Paris,’ but he was limited by the script.

“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4,” he said.

Now, reports said that his castmates are ‘so upset’ over his criticisms ahead of the fifth season of the hit Netflix show.

“Everyone is so upset about the remarks he made. There is going to be a lot of tension if Lucas does decide to return,” Us Weekly reported, citing an insider.

Meanwhile, the insider asserted that ‘Emily in Paris’ will continue with season 5 with or without Lucas Bravo.

“The show is Emily in Paris – not Gabriel in Paris,” the insider told the publication.

Created by Darren Star, the Netflix show sees Hollywood star Lily Collins’ Emily as a Chicagoan hired by a French marketing firm to move overseas and provide an American perspective.

Season four of ‘Emily in Paris’ showed Gabriel (Bravo) deciding that he wanted to be with Emily, however, she moved to Rome and found a new love interest.