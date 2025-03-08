‘Hannah Montana’ actor Emily Osment files for divorce within five months of marriage

American actor-singer Emily Osment has reportedly filed for divorce from her musician-husband Jack Anthony, in less than five months of marriage.

As reported by a foreign tabloid, actor Emily Osment, best known for her stint as Lilly Truscott in the teen musical ‘Hannah Montana’ and in the Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method’, has filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Jack Anthony, within less than five months of being married to him, since last October.

She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their divorce.

The court documents, obtained by the publication, suggest that Osment and Anthony have been separated since December, which means that the marriage of the longtime couple lasted for less than two months.

Speaking to the publication, the ‘Young Sheldon’ actor said, “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision.”

“Ultimately, it didn’t work out,” she confirmed.

It is worth noting here that Osment, who started dating Anthony sometime in 2021, announced their engagement, via an Instagram post in June 2023. The couple married in a private ceremony on October 12, 2024, whereas, she listed December 7 as the date of their separation in the divorce documents.

