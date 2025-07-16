Emily Ratajkowski reveals discussing ‘Too Much’ season 2 with Lena Dunham

Actor and model Emily Ratajkowski has revealed having discussed ‘Too Much’ season 2 with creator Lena Dunham.

Ratajkowski marked her return to acting with the series two years after firing her team and leaving the business in 2023.

Created by Lena Dunham, the Netflix show stars Emily Ratajkowski as Wendy.

Her character is the new girlfriend of Zev (Michael Zegen) after he breaks up with Jessica (Megan Stalter).

‘Too Much’ portrays the Hollywood actor’s character as an influencer, whose continuous photos with Zev drive Jessica crazy.

Emily Ratajkowski has now revealed that she was open to reprise her role if Lena Dunham decided to make a second season of the Netflix show.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor was asked about the possibility of returning to reunite with Megan Stalter.

Responding to the question, Emily Ratajkowski said, “I definitely do. And Lena and I have had fun little convos about what that would look like. I mean, who knows? But I absolutely loved playing her.”

“The world felt so clear to me. I know [Wendy] well — I feel like I could run into her on the street in Brooklyn. So it’d be very fun to return to her,” she added.

The Hollywood actor also discussed her return to acting with a show created by Lena Dunham.

“When I shot [‘Too Much’], I was about to turn 33. I’m a grown a– woman, with a child, and it just felt very natural and right to be doing the kind of roles and working with the kind of people who share the ideas I do around women and respect. So I wasn’t really working anything, but it felt really nice,” she said.