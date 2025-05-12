Eminem’s grandson steals the spotlight in first public clip

Eminem’s fans have finally caught a glimpse of his grandson, thanks to a heartwarming post shared by his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott.

The 29-year-old marked her very first Mother’s Day by posting a touching video on Instagram, celebrating her journey into motherhood.

The video showed Hailie Jade Scott documenting her pregnancy month by month, and later revealed baby Elliot Marshall McClintock.

The sweet clip included moments of Elliot yawning, smiling, and being lovingly held by his mum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)



At one point, Eminem’s grandson could be seen with a pacifier, adding to the charm of the rare footage.

Hailie Jade Scott, who gave birth to Elliot on 14 March 2025 with husband Evan McClintock, captioned the post with a heartfelt message: “Growing you has been the greatest gift of my life. Thank you for making me your mommy baby boy.”

Read More: Eminem’s touring record is no more – Can you guess who broke it?

Eminem, who is now a first-time grandfather, is said to be overjoyed by the arrival of baby Elliot. According to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old rapper is very “excited” about the new addition to his close-knit family.

Although Eminem is known for keeping his personal life private, he is fully embracing his role as a proud grandad.

The outlet shared that Eminem “has always enjoyed privacy” and has never been one to chase fame.

However, when it comes to Hailie Jade Scott, his focus has always been on being a supportive and protective father. A source revealed, “She lives near him. They’re very close. He’s excited about becoming a grandpa and supporting her.”

Eminem and Hailie Jade Scott first shared news of the pregnancy through the rapper’s “Temporary” music video. In a touching scene, Scott presents him with a custom jersey labelled “Grandpa”, along with ultrasound pictures of baby Elliot.

This emotional reveal has given fans a rare look into Eminem’s family life—and a new reason to celebrate with him.