Eminem, Katrina Malota: a new celebrity couple?

A renowned stylist and makeup artist from Birmingham , Michigan is reportedly in a romantic relationship with rapper Eminem.

According to a source who spoke on TMZ on October 16, their professional relationship has recently evolved into something more. Malota has been collaborating with the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker for several years, managing his hair and grooming for music videos, photo shoots and live appearances.

Her professional website highlights her as “one of the most in-demand hairstylists in both the entertainment and fashion industries” and a “true visual artist”. Malota’s career span across the continents, featuring her work on runway shows from New York to Paris with some of the world’s top designers. In addition to styling celebrities, she has also mentored emerging talent at the prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London.

Her innovative beauty techniques have garnered recognition in top fashion magazines, including Allure. When not traveling for celebrity projects , Malota divides her time between clients in Birmingham, Michigan and New York. She has previously collaborated with major artists such as Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke and 50 Cent.

Eminem, who is also known for his real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is known for being private about his personal life. The 15-time Grammy Award winner has been married twice to Kim Scott, with whom he shared a daughter, Hailie Jade,29. He also adopted two other children, Alaina Marie, 32 and Stevie Laine, 23.