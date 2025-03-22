A shocking Bitcoin deal linked to Eminem’s unreleased songs

A former sound engineer for Eminem is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of leaking and selling the rapper’s unreleased music in exchange for Bitcoin (BTC).

The case has raised concerns about music piracy and digital theft, as leaked tracks of Eminem started surfacing online, leading to a full-scale investigation.

Joseph Strange, 46, who previously worked in Eminem’s Ferndale, Michigan studio, allegedly sold 25 unreleased Eminem songs to a buyer in Canada in 2024.

In return, he reportedly received $50,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC). His actions violated a severance agreement that strictly prohibited him from distributing the rapper’s music.

The leaks were noticed by Eminem’s studio team when they found the tracks appearing on YouTube and Reddit.

Concerned about the security breach, the staff identified the songs as those stored on locked hard drives in the studio.

A deeper investigation revealed that these hard drives, which were not connected to the internet for security reasons, had been tampered with.

According to prosecutors, Strange was fired from Eminem’s studio in 2021 after working there for four years.

However, he allegedly kept access to sensitive material recorded between 1999 and 2018. The U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan has now indicted him, and if convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The case took a major turn when a tip-off revealed that a group of Eminem fans had pooled Bitcoin (BTC) to buy the unreleased songs. The Canadian buyer admitted to purchasing the tracks with Bitcoin and sharing them within an online community.

This led the FBI to launch an investigation, resulting in a raid on Strange’s home in January. During the search, authorities found Eminem’s original handwritten lyrics and other incriminating evidence.

Following the charges, Eminem’s team quickly warned fans not to spread the leaked music. Meanwhile, Strange has denied the accusations and plans to fight the charges in court, with his lawyer claiming he is seeking “justice and fairness.” However, with serious allegations against him, Strange is now facing an uphill legal battle.