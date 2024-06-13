Emirates Aviation team to visit Pakistan for security audit at airports

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Emirates Security Aviation is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on June 26 to mark their first time coming to Pakistan for an audit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The primary objective of the Emirati delegation’s visit is to conduct a comprehensive security audit at both Islamabad and Karachi airports.

The audit will be conducted by a team from the Emirates Safety Agency, focusing on reviewing and potentially enhancing the existing security measures.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring that the airports’ security protocols meet international standards, thereby facilitating safer travel.

Upon their arrival, the Emirates Safety Agency team will begin their detailed security check at Islamabad Airport.

The Islamabad Airport Authority will provide the delegation with a comprehensive briefing on the current security protocols and measures in place.

After completing the security audit at Islamabad Airport, the delegation will proceed to Karachi Airport for a similar comprehensive review.