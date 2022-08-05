Emirates Aviation University calling all professionals, academics and enthusiasts

Emirates Aviation University is set to host the 4th edition of the International Aviation Management Conference (IAMC) on 21st and 22nd November, 2022, at the university campus in Dubai.

The event is a global platform where aviation leaders and professionals, from both industry and academia, come together to discuss key strategic issues facing the industry and present contemporary research findings.

This year’s conference has a topical theme – The Future of Aviation: COVID-19 Pandemic and Challenges. The organisers are calling aviation professionals, academic leaders, research scholars and students to register and submit their research papers and thought leadership pieces before 31 August.

Topics include air transport policy and regulation, airline operation and management, aviation safety and security, aviation finance and economics, airport planning and management, aviation management and strategy, technological advances and impact, women in aviation, aviation law, and aviation sustainability. All submissions must be original material and related to aviation.

At the previous three editions of the conference, participants have presented more than 60 influential research papers showcasing diverse and stimulating subjects ranging from air transport liberalisation, the impact of the Etihad Rail, the impact of passenger satisfaction on brand persona and marketing mix on purchase decisions to serious technical themes, gritty case studies, and complex mathematical modelling made simple.

Attendees can look forward to another exciting edition of ground-breaking research and future industry trends and predictions.

Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor Emirates Aviation University said: “The pandemic has been a black swan event and a game-changer for the aviation industry. The conference is the place to be this November to hear from the experts on how the industry and its key players have pivoted, and the impact it has had on projects, initiatives, technology, sustainability and a whole host of concerns and opportunities. It’s a global platform that brings together all the good and the great, and an opportunity to network, collaborate, co-create, and drive key agendas within the aviation ecosystem.”

This year’s keynote speakers include: Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer; Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer; and Mahmood Ameen, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Flight Catering. IAMC 2022 is being hosted in partnership with Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Recently, Emirates Aviation University achieved global accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a leader in quality assurance for higher education. The University obtained global accreditation having successfully completed QAA’s International Quality Review (IQR).

