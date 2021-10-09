Emirates brings exclusive HBO Max premium content onboard

Emirates has partnered with streaming service HBO Max to bring premium content onboard the airline’s award-winning ice system, ice.

Emirates is the first airline in the region to have partnered with HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia’s go-to streaming destination for all of its hit movies and shows. HBO Max is currently available only in the USA and Latin America. It is set to launch in Europe from 26 October and will be available onboard Emirates from 1 November.

The commitment and investments to offer the best content and high quality personal viewing experiences for customers in all classes, has led Emirates to win multiple awards for best inflight entertainment, most recently at the Skytrax World Airline Awards where it took home the World’s Best Airline for Entertainment Award for an amazing 16th consecutive year.

With this latest HBO partnership, Emirates’ customers in all classes of travel can look forward to immersing themselves in exclusive HBO Max hits on their personal in-seat screens, including the popular Friends: The Reunion, shown for the first time on an airline; the multiple Emmy Award-winning Mare of Easttown, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and more.

Initially launching with over 160 hours of content from 31 shows, Emirates and HBO Max will gradually expand the content on offer.

Onboard, Emirates’ customers can find and browse the latest HBO Max content in a dedicated folder on ice. Those who prefer to plan their entertainment choices in advance, can browse all ice content on the Emirates’ website, and create a personalised playlist on the Emirates app, which can be synced with the ice system to immediately begin their movie or TV binge the moment they board the aircraft.

With over 4,500 channels of on-demand movies, music, TV shows, box sets, documentaries and more to choose from, Emirates’ ice continues to lead the industry in terms of quality and variety of content.

