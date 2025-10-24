Emirates Celebrates 40 Years in Karachi with Premium Economy Showcase

Karachi, Pakistan – 24 October 2025: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, marked a significant milestone today by commemorating 40 years since its inaugural flight, EK600, touched down in Karachi. To celebrate, Emirates showcased its retrofitted Boeing 777, featuring its acclaimed Premium Economy cabins, at Jinnah International Airport.

The exclusive preview, held on the eve of the airline’s 40th anniversary, welcomed VIPs, aviation and travel industry stakeholders, and media for a walkthrough of the reconfigured four-class aircraft, highlighting its cutting-edge features.

The special EK600 flight, equipped with Premium Economy cabins, landed in Karachi at 10:45 AM, offering guests a firsthand experience of the new cabin class now available on an expanding number of routes in Emirates’ global network. Distinguished attendees included Sharjeel Wasan, DG Customs Local Head; H.E. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of UAE; Ehsan Ullah, Director AvSec Ops & Plans, Airport Security Force; and other local dignitaries. Hosted by Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan, the event underscored the airline’s longstanding connection with the city.

“Karachi holds a special place in Emirates’ history as one of our first international destinations,” said Alhashmi. “Over the past 40 years, we’ve proudly connected Pakistan to the world, supporting travelers, businesses, and communities while contributing to the nation’s aviation sector and economy through job creation and trade facilitation. Our Premium Economy cabins represent our commitment to elevating the travel experience, and we look forward to introducing them to Karachi in the future.”

Since its launch in 1985, Emirates has grown into a global aviation leader with a modern fleet and a reputation for world-class service. Over the past 40 years, the airline has carried over 19 million passengers between Dubai and Karachi on more than 87,000 flights. Across its five destinations in Pakistan, Emirates has transported over 36 million passengers on 146,000 flights. Beyond passenger travel, the airline facilitates trade by transporting over 73,000 tonnes of cargo annually to and from Pakistan, a legacy that began with its inaugural flight generating revenue solely from cargo while offering free passenger travel.

With three daily flights connecting Karachi to global destinations like Jeddah, Medina, Toronto, London, New York, Istanbul, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Manchester, Shanghai, Bangkok, Dammam, and Sydney, Emirates remains integral to Karachi’s aviation landscape. The airline serves diverse traveler segments, including leisure, corporate, and students pursuing education abroad.