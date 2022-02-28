Emirates NBD wins four top banking awards

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, was recognized for its leadership in Retail Banking with four top awards at The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards 2021.

The bank was recognized as the Best Retail Bank in the Middle East and the UAE for the fifth year in a row, retaining The Asian Banker’s highest award for retail financial services in the Middle East that looks for retail players to outperform not only national competitors but also regional peers. Emirates NBD’s digital lifestyle bank Liv. was recognized as the Best Digital Bank in the Middle East and the UAE for the fourth consecutive time.

Additionally, Emirates NBD was also awarded the title for Best Credit Card in the Middle East and Best Data Management Implementation in the Middle East for its Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) implementation, further highlighting its leadership position in the regional banking sector.

Emirate NBD’s Retail Banking division continued to gain market share across most retail products and segments, aided by strong new customer acquisitions and sales.

As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD opened a new branch at the Expo 2020 Dubai location, offering a full suite of services to individual and SME customers as well as featuring a Future Banking space comprising immersive and interactive exhibits that showcase the role banks will play in fulfilling the needs, aspirations, and goals of customers in the future. Several new products were rolled out, such as the Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card, with privileges at shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, along with exclusive Expo-related offers.

The bank launched the UAE’s first eco-friendly payment card using recycled plastic, and the “More from Emirates NBD” card companion App was introduced. A new instant account opening process was rolled out for UAE National customers and an exclusive Debit Card launched with exclusive privileges and offers tailored to Emirati tastes and preferences.

Emirates NBD Voice Banking available through Amazon Alexa devices was upgraded with the addition of more services and extended to also be offered in Arabic. For its Priority Banking customers, Emirates NBD introduced Signature, an exclusive proposition offering a repertoire of services, privileges and benefits.

The Asian Banker Awards is considered one of the most prestigious and transparent award programs for consumer financial services. Since its commencement in 2002, the program has recognized financial institutions for their vision, execution and market leading propositions that make a real impact to their business and the local consumers.

Administered by The Asian Banker and refereed by prominent global bankers, consultants and academics, winners are chosen following a stringent three-month evaluation process.

