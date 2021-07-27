Summer travel: Emirates offers ‘help’ to last-minute planners

Travellers who have procrastinated making plans for the summer or who are still pondering where to take their long-awaited holiday now have the opportunity to book travel to quarantine-free destinations, Emirates has announced.

Customers can now book their summer holiday with fares to close to 40 destinations until July 31, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

Economy Class and Business Class passengers can enjoy visiting popular holiday hotspots like Istanbul from AED 1,695 in Economy Class and AED 10,985 in Business Class; Vienna from AED 2,185 in Economy Class and AED 10,895 in Business Class; Phuket from AED 1,995 in Economy Class and AED 6,995 in Business Class; Casablanca from AED 1,955 in Economy Class and AED 10,005 in Business Class and Los Angeles from AED 3,335 in Economy Class and AED 19,555 in Business Class; along with more than 40 popular quarantine-free destinations in the Emirates network.

Related: Emirates launches new payment method for purchasing air tickets

Travellers who also want to experience the eclectic vibe of Miami, Emirates’ newest destination, can take advantage of fares from AED 3,695 in Economy Class, AED 18,555 in Business Class and AED 42,575 in First Class.

Emirates customers can also simplify their travel plans and book quarantine–free summer packages with Emirates Holidays.

The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.