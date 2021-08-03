Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico´s Aeromar

Emirates and Aeromar have announced that they have entered into an interline partnership which will provide seamless connectivity for customers between destinations in Mexico and United States via Mexico City to Emirates’ global network.

Through this interline partnership, customers will now be able to book tickets to fly to and from 12 destinations in Mexico and the United States covered by the interline agreement via Mexico City, connecting to Emirates’ flights EK 256/255 between Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai. Customers can then journey to Emirates’ network of more than 120 cities across the world.

The interline agreement allows customers the convenience of booking their entire journey on a single ticket with uniform baggage policy and fare conditions. Tickets can be booked online on emirates.com or through travel agents.

“Emirates is delighted to enter into this interline partnership with Aeromar. The strength of Aeromar’s regional flight network will allow us to connect a large number of travellers from cities in Mexico and Texas, United States to our global network via Mexico City, Barcelona and Dubai. Customers will not only have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ signature hospitality and flight experience but will also have the convenience of booking their journey from Mexico on a single ticket available online on Emirates’ website or through their travel agents,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“Aeromar is very proud to partner with Emirates, globally recognized for its excellence of service and unrivaled Dubai hub. The agreement is a testament to Aeromar´s high quality standars and further enhances our strong interline cooperation portfolio, which includes several industry leading international airlines serving Mexico,” added Fabricio Cojuc, Aeromar’s Executive Director, Network Strategy and Alliances.

The destinations in Mexico covered by the interline partnership between Emirates and Aeromar include Acapulco (ACA), Veracruz (VER), Puerto Escondido (PXM), Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo (ZIH), Ixtepec (IZT), Colima (CLQ), Ciudad Victoria (CVM), Lazaro Cardenas (LZC), Piedras Negras (PDS) and Tepic (TPQ). The agreement also covers Aeromar´s destinations in the United States, Laredo (LRD) and McAllen (MFE), Texas.

In addition to the connectivity enabled by the partnership with Aeromar, Emirates already offers customers the choice of flying to and from over 10 destinations in Mexico through existing partnerships with other airlines.

On July 2, 2021, Mexico City once again joined Emirates’ list of more than 120 global passenger destinations with four weekly flights to Dubai via Barcelona. Emirates has continued to expand its network safely and sustainably with the reopening of international borders and the easing of travel restrictions. Adding to a comprehensive set of safety measures, the airline also took the industry lead in introducing a multi-risk insurance cover, generous and flexible booking policies and helping loyal customers retain miles and tier status.

Founded in 1987, AEROMAR is Mexico’s most experienced regional airline. Based in Mexico City, it serves a network of 19 domestic routes and 4 international routes to Texas, USA (Laredo and McAllen) with a fleet of 10 ATR 42 and 72 aircraft, of which nine are new generation series – 600.