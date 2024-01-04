Emirates ramps up Seoul operations to 10 weekly flights

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, reinforces its commitment to South Korea by ramping up its operations in Seoul with three additional weekly flights starting 19 February 2024.

The new flights will operate as EK324/ EK325 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK324 will depart Dubai at 0445hrs, landing in Seoul Incheon International Airport at 1805hrs. The return flight EK325 will depart Seoul at 2200hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0315hrs the following day.

Emirates’ additional services will increase the capacity on flights between Dubai and Seoul by more than 1,000 additional seats per week, helping to alleviate the suppressed demand for international travel to one of the most popular East Asian destinations and supporting South Korea’s inbound and outbound tourism. The airline’s ramped-up operations will further serve the need for adding more flights between UAE and Korea, in line with the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

Through the three weekly Boeing 777 flights, Emirates will provide 45 tonnes of additional cargo capacity between Dubai and Seoul, boosting the trade and economic ties between South Korea and the UAE as well as through Dubai and beyond to more global destinations in Emirates’ network, further contributing to Korea’s economy and facilitating convenient air connectivity for the Republic’s imports and exports.

Emirates launched services to Seoul in 2005 and currently operates a daily Airbus A380 service from Dubai. With the additional services, the airline will serve Seoul with 10 weekly flights operated by a mix of its signature Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, guaranteeing more flexibility and choice for its customers to and from Dubai, as well as beyond to its global network of over 130 destinations.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with up to 6,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content including Korean movies, TV shows, music and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.