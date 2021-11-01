Emirates to reintroduce services to Algiers

Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce flights to Algiers, Algeria from 9 November. Flights from Dubai to Algiers will operate twice a week.

The resumption of flights to Algiers boosts Emirates’ African network to 21 destinations, and represents a full restoration of the airline’s operations into North Africa.

With the easing of travel restrictions, and the acceleration of passenger demand, the airline is advancing its plans to expand its presence across Africa, and will operate 116 weekly flights into the continent with the addition of Algiers. Customers flying to and from Algiers can safely fly to Dubai and enjoy convenient onwards connections to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and West Asia.

Emirates will operate to Algiers with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the return flight to Dubai will be linked with Tunis. EK 757 will depart Dubai at 0930hrs, arriving in Algiers at 1400hrs. EK 758 will depart Algiers at 1700hrs, stopping in Tunis at 1820hrs. The flight will continue to Dubai, taking off at 1920hrs from Tunis, arriving in Dubai at 0355hrs the next day.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Flexibility and Assurance: Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services and recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to 31 May 2022. It has also extended its multi-risk insurance cover, and is helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Dubai and Expo 2020: Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Dubai will host the world for Expo 2020 between October 2021 and March 2022. Through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world. Its six-month program is packed with experiences to suit all ages and interests, including a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment, and edutainment. Art and culture fans as well as food and technology enthusiasts can explore exhibits, workshops, performances, live shows and more.

Health and safety: Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass, which can now be used across 50 airports served by Emirates.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!