Emirates to resume services to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

Emirates has announced that it will be restarting services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 11 September and St Petersburg from October 8.

The resumption of these services build on Emirates’ growing global footprint, the continued lifting of entry restrictions as well as demand recovery across the airline’s network.

Dubai continues to top the must-see destination list for Russian holidaymakers, providing a great combination of warm weather, world-class hotels for every budget, shopping and an unparalleled set of new attractions that encourage repeat visits.

From 8 October, flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will operate four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from 21 October. All flights will operate on the Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. Emirates flight EK 173 and 174 will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while EK 175 and 176 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays.

EK 173 departs Dubai at 0910hrs, arriving at St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport at 1415hrs. EK 174 leaves St Petersburg at 1645hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2345hrs local time. EK 175 takes off from Dubai at 1545hrs, arriving in St Petersburg at 2050hrs and EK176 leaves Pulkovo Airport at 2315hrs, landing in Dubai at 0615hrs the next day.

From Saturday, 11 September, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from 16 September, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

• To Riyadh, Emirates will operate EK 2817 daily, departing Dubai at 1640hrs, landing in King Khalid International Airport at 1740hrs local time. EK 2818 leaves Riyadh at 2010hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2320hrs.

• To Jeddah, Emirates will operate EK 2803 daily, departing Dubai at 1600hrs, landing in King Abdulaziz International Airport at 1800hrs local time. EK 2804 leaves Jeddah at 2000hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0100hrs the next day.

• To Dammam, Emirates will operate EK 2821 daily, leaving Dubai at 2050hrs, arriving at King Fahd International Airport at 2120hrs. EK 2822 leaves Dammam at 2245hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0100hrs the next day.

• To Medina, Emirates will operate EK 2809 three times weekly. The flight departs from Dubai at 1630hrs, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at 1800hrs. EK 2810 leaves Medina at 2000hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2340hrs.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Emirates Travel Hub for more information on ravel requirements, includingto and from Saudi Arabia.. All published schedules can be found on emirates.com, and tickets can be booked on the airline’s website, mobile App, via travel agents or at the local Emirates sales office.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently and safely connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

Customers travelling to Dubai from October 2021 until the end of March 2022 can look forward to experiencing Expo 2020 Dubai with its six-month programme packed with experiences for all ages, tastes and interests. Visitors will be able to explore timely and futuristic exhibits, pavilions from over 190 countries and enjoy daily entertainment, including performances, concerts, workshops and more. Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai, anytime during the Expo 2020 period, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.