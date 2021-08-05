Emirates welcomes UK’s decision

DUBAI: Emirates airline’s on Thursday welcomed the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer said in a statement that the move reflects the extensive steps thathave been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE.

”Since the UK’s announcement last evening, we’ve seen a huge surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel. Emirates is reviewing our operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion,” Kazim said.

“The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 percent of the population having received one dose and over 71 percent already fully vaccinated. Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the ‘green’ list soon. ”

”We have been working closelywith partners around the world, including IATA, to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information and will continue to work with the UK government to safely resume travel,” he concluded.